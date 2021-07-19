Databank | The Acolyte
"The Trickster" Flash Raktor
501st Legion
Led by Captain Rex, the 501st Legion is a tight-knit squadron of clone troopers known for strength of character and unwavering loyalty. Upon being reunited with Ahsoka Tano, the men of the 501st show their allegiance to their former commander by altering their clone armor in an homage for her Togruta markings.
79's
79’s was a bar located on Coruscant, particularly popular with clone troopers. While off duty, Republic soldiers would gather at the cantina to relax, drink, and blow off steam, often making rowdy toasts. When clone trooper Fives uncovered the conspiracy of Order 66, he went to 79’s in search of fellow soldier Kix, knowing that’s where his friend would most likely be.