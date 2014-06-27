-
AA-9 Coruscant freighter
In the days leading up to the Clone Wars, these ships were transports favored by refugees trying to escape Coruscant since travelers had no need to register themselves. It was for that reason that Jedi Master Mace Windu suggested this method of transportation to then-padawan Anakin Skywalker when he was escorting Senator Amidala back to Naboo after an attempt on her life. The ships were outfitted with everything needed to carry a massive amount of people of various species across the galaxy, including cafeterias and various servant droids.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
-
Length: 390.0m