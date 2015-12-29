-
Ghorman
Ghorman is a peaceful and prosperous planet in the Colonies famous for gorgeous mountain vistas and the sprawling Great Valleys of Ghorman. The planet’s economy is based around the production of Ghorman twill, crafted from the fibers spun by the native arachnid ghorlectipods. Its production is a planet-wide effort that combines the labor and services from each of Ghorman’s nine provinces into a single processing and delivery system. The capital city of Palmo draws buyers and designers from across the galaxy looking to make a name for themselves.
