After the Battle of D’Qar, a salvage team from the Colossus boarded the wreckage of a First Order Dreadnought left behind. Led by the pirate Kragan Gorr, the team was on a quest to find usable tech and fuel for their ship. They were able to find a reserve canister of coaxium still intact in a locked container, but in the ensuing battle the volatile fuel was agitated nearly to the point of exploding.

