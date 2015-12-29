-
Nala Se
As Kamino’s chief medical scientist, Nala Se played a key role in engineering the Grand Army of the Republic — and worked to protect the army’s secrets. She cared for clones injured on the battlefield, supervising their rehabilitation even when Separatist attacks threatened her own life as well as the lives of soldiers, and kept the experimental clone called Omega as her medical assistant. But Nala Se had a ruthless side as well. Following the orders of Count Dooku — whom she knew as Lord Tyranus — she sought to conceal knowledge of the bio-chips implanted in the clones to ensure that they obeyed protocols such as Order 66. After the dawn of the Empire, she was taken prisoner following the destruction of Tipoca City and stationed at the Imperial facility at Mount Tantiss. In her defeat, she was made to serve the Emperor in his quest for control over the cloning process.
