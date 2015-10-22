ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Fifth Brother Inquisitor

    databank

    Fifth Brother Inquisitor

    An intimidating presence, the Fifth Brother Inquisitor is tasked to hunt down Force-sensitive survivors. A man of few words, he uses his powerful physicality and brute strength to pry leads from cowering citizens, leading to the capture of elusive Jedi. Trained in the dark side of the Force, he wields a dual-bladed lightsaber, reveling in the opportunity to destroy rebels and Force-wielders alike.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Gender
  • Male
Weapons

News + Features

Show More Loading...

Video

Show More Loading...

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved