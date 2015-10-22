-
Fifth Brother Inquisitor
An intimidating presence, the Fifth Brother Inquisitor is tasked to hunt down Force-sensitive survivors. A man of few words, he uses his powerful physicality and brute strength to pry leads from cowering citizens, leading to the capture of elusive Jedi. Trained in the dark side of the Force, he wields a dual-bladed lightsaber, reveling in the opportunity to destroy rebels and Force-wielders alike.
Star Wars Rebels: "Strangers in the Night"
In this preview of the Star Wars Rebels episode “Always Two There Are,” Ezra’s worst fears are realized when he deduces that the masked menace before him is a new Inquisitor. Realizing they are overmatched, Ezra and Sabine flee from their adversary hoping to locate Zeb and Chopper, only to find another lightsaber-wielding entity blocking their escape.