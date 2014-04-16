The ancient matriarchal order of the Nightsisters ruled the lonely planet Dathomir, confronting any visitors foolish enough to come to their homeworld without invitation.

The Nightsisters drew on the Force for their powers, but the witches were neither Sith nor Jedi, and spurned allegiances with both.

Mother Talzin, the Nightsisters’ matriarch, sought revenge on Dooku and his master Darth Sidious for their betrayals of the witches. But Talzin’s quest for revenge would end with the witches’ ruin and extinction.