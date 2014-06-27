Emperor Palpatine / Darth Sidious

Part of Queen Amidala’s inner circle, Senator Palpatine of Naboo seemed an honest and trustworthy servant of the people. In reality, he was Darth Sidious, power-hungry Sith Lord. He began his play for control of the galaxy by orchestrating the invasion of Naboo, while at the same time positioning himself to be voted Supreme Chancellor in a special election. Though the invasion failed and his apprentice, Darth Maul, was seemingly killed by Obi-Wan Kenobi, the wheels for his grand scheme were in motion -- and the emergence of the gifted Anakin Skywalker presented him with a new opportunity.

As a Separatist movement began to grow to the seeming consternation of Palpatine, it was in fact, the next phase of Darth Sidious’ plan: he was pulling the strings of the secessionists, while at the same time, demanding emergency powers as Supreme Chancellor to combat the threat of civil war. With the help of his new apprentice, former Jedi Count Dooku, he was able to play both sides effortlessly. When the Clone Wars began on Geonosis between the Republic’s new clone army and the droids of the Separatists -- with the Jedi caught in the middle -- Sidious was pleased, and victory was in sight. Meanwhile, he continued mentoring Anakin Skywalker, instilling a dangerous ambitious side into the young Jedi.

While the Clone Wars continued, Darth Sidious was presented with an unforeseen challenge: the return of his former apprentice, Darth Maul. Maul had, in fact, survived his injuries suffered at the hands of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and was now amassing power. Sidious dealt with him and his brother, Savage Opress, personally, killing Opress and taking Maul captive.

Later, on Mandalore, Maul ruled the warrior people, but he continued to work against his former master, offering his hand to Ahsoka Tano in an effort to put a stop to Sidious's rise to power.



During his reign, Palpatine continued to manipulate the Imperial Senate and the citizens of his Empire in his quest for total domination. He phased out the clone troopers, claiming they could no longer be trusted after secretly ordering a fleet of Star Destroyers to annihilate Kamino. Just as he had orchestrated the need for the Grand Army of the Republic and the Clone Wars, evidence of the Tipoca City attack was easily pinned on Vice Admiral Rampart. Rampart was marked a traitor while Palpatine deftly gathered support for his Defense Recruitment Bill, ushering in the age of the conscripted stormtrooper.



After the Lothal Jedi Temple came under the control of the Empire, an ancient painting of the Mortis gods was uncovered on its facade. The Emperor believed it was a gateway to a world between worlds -- a place where time and space could be manipulated. He was obsessed with unlocking the portal, but proved unsuccessful. The Padawan learner, Ezra Bridger, however, figured out the painting's secrets and entered the mystical plain within. Through dark arts, Palpatine could peer into the world between worlds, but failed to capture Bridger or the friend he saved there, Ahsoka Tano. Bridger escaped and sealed the portal, handing the Emperor a great defeat.



Darth Sidious remained relatively unchallenged as Emperor -- until the formation of the Rebel Alliance. He suffered his first major defeat with the Rebellion’s destruction of the Death Star, but took special notice of one Rebel in particular. Strong with the dark side, Sidious felt a disturbance in the Force as Luke Skywalker’s Jedi powers developed. He knew the boy had destroyed his space station, and foresaw that Luke could destroy him. Sidious planned for Skywalker’s killing, but Vader suggested the young Jedi be converted to the dark side -- an idea that intrigued the Emperor.

The Empire had begun construction of a new Death Star, and the Emperor made a rare visit from Coruscant to oversee its completion. There, he laid a trap for the Rebels and Luke Skywalker; while the Death Star looked unfinished, it was actually fully operational. When Luke willingly arrived, seeking to turn Darth Vader, his father, to the light side of the Force, he was brought before Sidious. Sidious toyed with him, encouraging the Jedi to use his hatred and strike him down. Luke gave in, leading to a duel with Vader that saw him nearly kill his father in anger -- which is what Sidious wanted, so that Luke would take his father’s place as his apprentice. When the young Jedi came to his senses, he threw away his lightsaber, refusing to turn to the dark side. Sidious had not foreseen this, and could not comprehend Luke’s compassion for Vader. The Sith Lord angrily shot Force lightning into Luke, intending to destroy him. Vader regrouped, and upon seeing the true evil that was Sidious, threw his Master down a deep shaft. At long last, the Emperor was dead, taking a nightmarish era of tyranny with him.

Or so the galaxy believed. But Sidious had cheated death, returning to life on the Sith redoubt of Exegol -- his body corrupt and broken, but his spirit indomitable as ever. Beyond the frontier of the Unknown Regions, Sidious worked in secret, undermining the New Republic and guiding the First Order. He also targeted Luke Skywalker as he tried to rebuild the Jedi Order, using his puppet Snoke to help lead Ben Solo into darkness. And when the time was right, Palpatine revealed himself to the galaxy, vowing revenge.



When Kylo Ren found his way to Exegol, Sidious promised him command of the Sith armada he’d prepared and a new empire. But he was continuing to manipulate the conflicted Skywalker heir. Palpatine’s real target was his granddaughter, Rey, who’d eluded his grasp on Jakku years ago. If Rey struck him down, Palpatine’s spirit would pass into her, allowing the Sith to be reborn.



Rey resisted him with the help of Ben, who’d returned to the light. But their defiance gave Sidious a new opportunity – he would drain the energy of their Force dyad to restore his own body, then rule alone. Though Sidious was a vessel of all the Sith’s power, his granddaughter was assisted by the spirits of the departed Jedi. Rey turned his fell power back at him, destroying him.

