Burryaga, or Burry, is one of the few Wookiees to travel from the lush forests of Kashyyyk to study in the ornate halls of the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. While he is skilled with his broadsword-like lightsaber, it is Burryaga’s natural ability to sense the emotions of others that sets him apart. The gifted Wookiee studies under Jedi Master Nib Assek, who learned Shyriiwook in order to better communicate with her student while teaching him the ways of the Force. A survivor of the Great Disaster, Burry is among those aboard the Starlight Beacon who disappear during the Nihil attack that takes down the space station.