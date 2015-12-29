Databank: The High Republic
-
Amadeo Azzazzo
Padawan Amadeo Azzazzo was training in the Outer Rim with his master, Mirro Lox, when the Nihil and Drengir threats first emerged. After being recalled to Coruscant following the destruction of Starlight Beacon, Azzazzo and Lox head to the borders of the Stormwall to protect Republic citizens from Nihil raiders. A quick and enthusiastic learner, Lox sees Azzazzo as a beacon of hope and is impressed with the Padawan’s willingness to help others. While Azzazzo has experience resolving conflicts on the Outer Rim, he is not used to being surrounded by other Jedi — or any individuals — his own age, and is overwhelmed by bustling Coruscant.
-
Avar Kriss
Compassionate and noble, Master Avar Kriss united the Jedi during the tragic events of the Great Disaster, saving millions of lives and earning her the nickname “Hero of Hetzal.” Soon after, the Jedi Council elevated her to become marshal of Starlight Beacon station. But after repeated attacks by Nihil marauders, Avar has become consumed with stopping the Eye of the Nihil. When the station is destroyed by the Nihil, Avar blames herself and sets off into the Occlusion Zone to set things right and stop the Nihil once and for all.
-
Avon Starros
Avon Starros, a brilliant young inventor, doesn’t let the Nihil, or problems with her mother, get her down. If Avon can’t build something to solve a problem, she uses her slicing abilities to find a weakness in the system standing in her way. Avon’s mother, Ghirra Starros, a former Hosnian Prime senator now working for the Nihil, ensured her daughter safely escaped Starlight Beacon's destruction. Now living in the Occlusion Zone, Avon has engineered a plan to find a Jedi friend, reunite with her droid J-6, and exact revenge on the Nihil.
-
Azlin Rell
Nothing could prepare Jedi Knight Azlin Rell for what he witnessed at the Battle of Dalna, experiencing the terror of the Nameless firsthand. The fear has never left him. In an attempt to overcome this trauma, Rell has spent years studying these monstrous creatures; while these arcane methods have given him an artificially extended life, he also became consumed by the dark side. In the time after the fall of the Starlight Beacon, desperation leads the Jedi Master Yoda to recruit Rell to their cause: stopping the Nihil and the Nameless.
-
Baron Boolan
Baron Boolan is an infamously amoral scientist. As Marchion Ro’s Minister of Advancement, Boolan has experimented on many living beings over the years; his current obsession is with the Nameless and their connection to the Force. Boolan’s “Children of the Storm” are Jedi hunters who are tasked with capturing Force users for his experiments. Seen as a zealot by many, Boolan is as mysterious as he is feared.
-
Bell Zettifar
Bell Zettifar is a Padawan apprenticed to the legendary Loden Greatstorm. Deep in the Outer Rim, Bell and his Master are stationed at a Jedi Outpost on the oreworld of Elphrona. Though conditions are harsh, Bell is guided by the light and determined to keep the peace, and while he spends most of his time training, the Jedi Knight-to-be finds enjoyment wandering the iron hills of the planet with his faithful charhound named Ember.
-
-
Burryaga
Burryaga, or Burry, is one of the few Wookiees to travel from the lush forests of Kashyyyk to study in the ornate halls of the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. While he is skilled with his broadsword-like lightsaber, it is Burryaga’s natural ability to sense the emotions of others that sets him apart. The gifted Wookiee studies under Jedi Master Nib Assek, who learned Shyriiwook in order to better communicate with her student while teaching him the ways of the Force. A survivor of the Great Disaster, Burry is among those aboard the Starlight Beacon who disappear during the Nihil attack that takes down the space station.
-
Chancellor Lina Soh
Supreme Chancellor Lina Soh works diligently to protect, strengthen, and widen the reach of the Galactic Republic. Among her “Great Works” are the Outer Rim space station Starlight Beacon and the Republic Fair — both of which were targeted and destroyed by Nihil marauders. Despite these setbacks, Soh has remained calm and direct in her leadership, unafraid to make difficult choices and determined to fight back against the Nihil. While she responds to the deployment of the Nihil Stormwall, she also focuses on a crisis closer to home — the disappearance of her son, Kitrep, who is trapped behind enemy lines.
-
General Viess
For the last century, General Viess has operated as a mercenary-for-hire, now working to lead Marchion Ro’s Ministry of Protection. Viess has a long history of leading hired soldiers into battle and commanding her own squad of mercenaries. She wears armor threaded with beskar as a testament to her successes, and boasts of having killed numerous Jedi. Her proficiency with a spear and her ruthlessness in combat make her a formidable foe and a cunning Nihil adversary, but there is one Jedi who eludes her: the legendary Blade of Bardotta, Porter Engle.
-
Ghirra Starros
Ghirra Starros was once a well-respected senator from Hosnian Prime. But after the Great Disaster, she swore allegiance to the Nihil and devoted herself to group's leader Marchion Ro. It was Starros who provided the Nihil with the plans needed to sabotage Starlight Beacon. And her double life has put her further at odds with her teenage daughter, inventor Avon Starros.
-