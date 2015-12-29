ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • "Quick-Draw" Quasar

    databank

    "Quick-Draw" Quasar

    An amalgamation of droid parts, riot racer "Quick-Draw" Quasar has the body of a protocol series droid and the head of a B1 battle bot. Painted with a splash of purple and yellow, he puts his strategic programming to work.

