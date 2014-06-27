The Twi’lek Jedi Aayla Secura learned the ways of the Jedi as Padawan to Quinlan Vos. As a Jedi Knight, she joined the mission to rescue Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi from captivity on Geonosis, fighting in the arena against Geonosian drones and Separatist battle droids.

Aayla served as a Jedi General during the Clone Wars, forging a close working relationship with Clone Commander Bly. She sought to teach younger Jedi what Master Vos had taught her, counseling Ahsoka Tano after Anakin Skywalker’s injury on Maridun.

Aayla continued to lead troops until the final days of the war. During a mission on the remote world of Felucia, Bly received Order 66 from Supreme Chancellor Palpatine. He and his troops opened fire on Aayla, killing her instantly.