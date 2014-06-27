When Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi first met Jar Jar Binks, the Gungan had been exiled from his home city of Otoh Gunga for his repeated clumsiness. Qui-Gon sensed their meeting was the will of the Force, and took the Gungan outcast with them to Tatooine and Coruscant. Qui-Gon was right: Jar Jar would prove an exasperating but important bridge between Naboo’s human settlers and their Gungan neighbors.

When Padmé Amidala became Naboo’s senator, Jar Jar assisted her as representative. In her absence, the Gungan introduced the motion for the Senate to grant Chancellor Palpatine emergency powers in the struggle against the Separatists. Jar Jar meant well, but the measure he introduced would plunge the galaxy into the Clone Wars and help Palpatine amass enormous power.

During the Clone Wars, Jar Jar assisted Padmé with political matters, and occasionally found himself drawn into the fighting, playing a key role in struggles on planets such as Rodia, Mon Cala, Naboo and Bardotta.