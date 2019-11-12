ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Mandalorian

TV-14

November 12, 2019

Action, Adventure, Science Fiction

After the fall of the Empire, a lone Mandalorian makes his way through the lawless galaxy with his foundling, Grogu.

  • Directed By

    Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow

  • Written By

    Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni

Episode Guides | Seasons 1 & 2

Databank: The Mandalorian

Galleries

Poster Gallery | The Mandalorian Season 3

Explore a continuously updated collection of The Mandalorian Season 3 posters!

Stills Gallery | The Mandalorian Season 3

