-
Vernestra "Vern" Rwoh
Vernestra Rwoh became one of the youngest Jedi Knights in a generation at age 15, and solidified her status as a prodigy when she took Imri Cantaros as a Padawan the next year. With a purple-bladed lightsaber that can change into a lightwhip, Rwoh led with unwavering faith in the Force and devotion to the Jedi Order. But in the year after the fall of Starlight Beacon — while mourning those lost in the destruction, including her own Padawan — Vernestra has pulled back from the Order and shifted her focus to heal herself so she might continue to help others.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.68m
species
Weapons