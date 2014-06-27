-
Darth Plagueis
Known in some circles as Darth Plagueis the Wise, the Sith Lord Plagueis was once the mentor and Master of Darth Sidious. According to legend, Plagueis was so powerful he could use the Force to influence midi-chlorians to create life and possessed the knowledge to even evade death. In the time of the High Republic, Plagueis was already actively working against the Jedi, many years before the fall of the Order. But Plagueis was killed by his apprentice, the former Sheev Palpatine, after teaching his pupil all he knew.
Appearances
Affiliations