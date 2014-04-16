Duchess Satine Kryze

Not wanting to be mired in galactic conflict, the Duchess declared her planet neutral. This isolation brought hardship to Mandalore, and gave the Death Watch -- a violent faction of Mandalorians -- opportunity to ally with the Separatists and target the Duchess for assassination. Satine survived several plots hatched by her enemies, but the Death Watch leader Pre Vizsla overthrew her regime with the help of Darth Maul. Satine was thrown in prison, but rescued by her old love Obi-Wan Kenobi and her sister Bo-Katan. Her escape was short-lived, however: Maul’s forces recaptured Satine and Obi-Wan, and Maul killed the duchess as Obi-Wan watched in horror.