StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Montie
Get to know a fan who would love to drive one of the Empire’s most powerful vehicles.
Get to know a fan who would love to drive one of the Empire’s most powerful vehicles.
Get an early look at three beautiful images from the book with the artist’s personal commentary.
Appearances can be deceiving.
In the new issue of the magazine, fans like you can weigh in on the greatest moments in the Skywalker saga!
Dust off your N64, NES, and Game Boy, and get ready to own a piece of video-game history.
The new novel, out today, sees the Chiss tactician crossing paths with the Empire’s finest — Krennic, Tarkin, and more.
Ben Snow, director of Vader Immortal, talks to StarWars.com about what’s to come in ILMxLAB’s innovative VR experience and looks back at Episode I.
Incomplete was their training! Jump into learning at lightspeed with the galaxy’s best school supplies and dormitory accessories.
Get insights from some of the biggest Star Wars authors and see new covers and preview pages!
Menacing Maul, home décor fit for a Hutt, and more collectibles are coming from a galaxy far, far away straight to you.
New designs celebrate the dark side and the light, socks that span the Skywalker saga, and more!
Today fans got their first look at HyperReal Luke Skywalker, a stunning helmet worthy of Boba Fett, and the charming new line of stylized figures from Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures.
Funko and Lucasfilm led a masterclass in Pop! design — including the new Sith Trooper figure.
The museum’s expansive collection will offer an up-close look at Star Wars props and much, much more.
The war has dire consequences beyond the battlefield, impoverishing the people still at home.
Meet the next evolution of the stormtrooper.
Get a first look at the SDCC-exclusive giveaways — and find out how you can collect all six!
Designers behind the new Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction discuss bringing the adventure from concept to creation.
The creative minds behind Hasbro’s revolutionary new action figure speak to StarWars.com.
Zoraida Córdova, the author of the new YA novel out this summer, tells StarWars.com about crafting a 24-hour love story on Batuu and subverting classic tropes.
Get all the essential intel how to see the new Sith trooper, exclusives, signings, and more!
Your focus determines your reality.
Vote for your favorite between two lovable droids. Happy beeps!
Search your feelings to discover the truth about which of the Jedi Masters is the most underappreciated.
We would be honored if you would join us for a sneak peek at the new series, a costume exhibit, and more!
Get a first look at Star Wars creator George Lucas’s unique collection focused on art that tells stories, soon to be on display at the Los Angeles-based museum.
From a certain point of view, it’s the Jedi and the Republic on the wrong side of the conflict.
Exclusive Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker products and a special exhibit celebrating stormtrooper design are coming to San Diego this month.
Designer Allison Cimino and StarWars.com reveal the new line featuring articulated AT-ATs, jewel encrusted thermal detonators, and Togruta montrals.
Alex Kane
Anina Walas
Bria LaVorgna
Dan Brooks
Dave Filoni
Jennifer Heddle
James Floyd
Jason Fry
Jenn Fujikawa
Jamie Greene
Kristin Baver
Kelly Knox
Lucas Seastrom
Mark Newbold
Neil Kleid
Amy Ratcliffe
StarWars.com Team
Dan Zehr