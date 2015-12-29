-
Marchion Ro
They call him the Eye of the Storm. Marchion Ro leads the Nihil from the bridge of the Gaze Electric, spreading anarchy across the galaxy. Cruel and vengeful, Ro replaced his father, Asgar, as the leader of the Nihil marauders, and has since grown the terror organization into something even the Jedi fear. With his trio of Tempest Runners, the Nihil executed the Great Disaster, attacked the Republic Fair on Valo, and destroyed the Starlight Beacon. Now, with the help of ancient weapons including the Great Leveler, a creature that can kill Force-sensitive beings just by being near, Marchion Ro has stepped into his full power.
