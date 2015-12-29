A specially-trained member of the First Order Security Bureau with a mysterious scar on her jaw, Agent Tierny hopes to restore peace to the galaxy through absolute order. A master of manipulation, Tierny's tactics more often involve lulling her targets into a false sense of security rather than using more aggressive forms of interrogation. Her arrival at the Colossus platform, as part of a First Order security takeover, ushers in sheer chaos when the platform is plunged deep into the waters of Castilon, leaving only Doza Tower above sea level.