Databank: Star Wars Resistance
Agent Tierny
A specially-trained member of the First Order Security Bureau with a mysterious scar on her jaw, Agent Tierny hopes to restore peace to the galaxy through absolute order. A master of manipulation, Tierny's tactics more often involve lulling her targets into a false sense of security rather than using more aggressive forms of interrogation. Her arrival at the Colossus platform, as part of a First Order security takeover, ushers in sheer chaos when the platform is plunged deep into the waters of Castilon, leaving only Doza Tower above sea level.
Ashas Ree
At first glance the lush green vistas of Ashas Ree seem exotic and inviting, but the planet harbors an ancient and dark history. The recent excavation of an old Sith temple has sent the local villagers fleeing in fear, and the destructive power of the dark side ripples from the sacred site like a beacon of doom. Before making a hasty departure, villagers left behind warnings to any visitors who might mistake the beautiful landscape for a welcoming retreat. "Beware. Evil. Get Away."
Ashas Ree Temple of the Force
Like a tomb, the Temple of the Force on Ashas Ree is a quiet and venerable place strong with the Force. Treasure hunter Mika Grey recently unearthed a Sith temple below, sending the local villagers who made their home at the surrounding outpost fleeing. Now the ruins seem to be abandoned, save for the far-off whisper of an old woman distantly beckoning from inside. Deep at the heart of the temple, an ancient Sith relic thrums to life.
Aunt Z
Patrons at Aunt Z's Tavern, the most popular eatery on the Colossus platform, stop in for a quick drink or bite to eat... and the wise advice of the owner, Aunt Z'Vk'Thkrkza. Insightful to a fault, and sometimes brazenly blunt, Aunt Z's charismatic personality has been known to break up a bar fight, quash a robbery, and stoke friendly (and profitable) wagers on race days.
Ax Tagrin
The bounty hunter Ax Tagrin offers his services and raw, brute strength to whichever side seems to be winning and has the credits to pay. During the rise of the First Order, a job from Commander Pyre takes him to the Varkana system to use his penchant for advanced double blaster rifles and energy axes to hunt wanted Resistance spies.