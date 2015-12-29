ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • The First Order

    databank

    The First Order

    The New Republic’s rise reduced the once-mighty Empire to a rump state hemmed in by strict disarmament treaties and punishing reparations. But in the galaxy’s Unknown Regions, former Imperial officers, nobles and technologists plotted a return to power, building fleets and armies in secret. This movement became the First Order, ruled by Supreme Leader Snoke, and is now ready to reclaim the Imperial legacy.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
droid
Vehicles
Weapons
Tool

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved