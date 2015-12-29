-
The First Order
The New Republic’s rise reduced the once-mighty Empire to a rump state hemmed in by strict disarmament treaties and punishing reparations. But in the galaxy’s Unknown Regions, former Imperial officers, nobles and technologists plotted a return to power, building fleets and armies in secret. This movement became the First Order, ruled by Supreme Leader Snoke, and is now ready to reclaim the Imperial legacy.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
droid
Vehicles
First Order TIE Fighter
First Order Transporter
Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle
First Order Special Forces TIE Fighter
Finalizer
TIE silencer
The Fulminatrix
AT-M6 Walker
The Supremacy
First Order Light Shuttle
First Order AT-ST Walker
First Order AT-HH Walker
First Order AT-AT Walker
First Order Star Destroyer
First Order TIE echelon
UA-TT Walker
First Order Snowspeeder
TIE Whisper
Weapons
Tool