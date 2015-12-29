Once a student at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, Grogu survived Order 66 and was hidden away. After the birth of the New Republic, a Mandalorian bounty hunter named Din Djarin found Grogu at a compound on Arvala-7, and rescued the Force-sensitive alien from the Imperial remnant.



Grogu and Din Djarin traveled the galaxy as a clan of two, facing threats from bounty hunters and others who would capture the child for their own gain. After meeting the former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, Grogu went to Tython to meditate on a seeing stone in search of other Jedi. Although he was captured by Moff Gideon and his Dark Troopers, Grogu was rescued by Djarin and the legendary Jedi Luke Skywalker, who heard him through the Force. For a time, Grogu studied at Skywalker's temple on Ossus, but his attachment to Djarin remained strong. And when given the choice, Grogu decided to return to the Mandalorian.

