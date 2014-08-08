-
The Ghost
Named for its ability to travel past Imperial sensors without detection, the Ghost has served Captain and pilot Hera Syndulla and her droid, Chopper, for more than a decade. A customized VCX-100 light freighter, the Ghost boasts a number of systems designed to elude foes, including a 360-degree dorsal laser cannon turret, two forward laser cannons, and two rear laser cannons. During the time of the Empire, the starship also served as a mobile base for Syndulla’s small band of rebels working to aid the people of Lothal and other planets in need. After the Galactic Civil War that brought about the New Republic, Hera still prefers flying the Ghost to other ships, using it as a homebase for herself, her droid, and her son, Jacen. Although the original detachable shuttle, the Phantom, was lost in combat with the Empire, the Ghost now operates with the assistance of the Phantom II, a repurposed Neimoidian Sheathipede-class shuttle.
