Databank: Andor
Aldhani
A world of lush, green highlands and sparkling, clear waterways, Aldhani has been occupied by the Empire for over a decade. Beneath the surface, a cultural clash is brewing. While the native Dhanis revere the lands and valleys as sacred, the Empire values the territory for tactical advantage, and has displaced many of the locals and deterred their most sacred rituals.
B2EMO
Long ago, B2EMO -- often called Bee-two, or more simply, Bee -- was a cutting-edge groundmech salvage assist unit fresh off the assembly line. Now very old and quite weary for a droid, Bee continues to serve the Andor family, a dedicated member of the clan tasked with towing scrap and assisting in their communications.
Benthic Two Tubes
Cassian Andor
Cassian Andor has spent much of his life watching as the Empire lay waste to the galaxy. As part of his entry into the growing rebellion, he will undertake a dangerous mission to Aldhani and ultimately become an accomplished Alliance Intelligence officer, commanding respect from his rebel troops with his ability to keep a cool head under fire.
Clem Andor
Clone Troopers
At the time of their introduction, the Republic clone troopers represented the future of galactic warfare. Far superior to battle droids, the clone troopers formed the backbone of the Republic's new military that waged war against the forces of the Confederacy of Independent Systems. So symbolic were they of the times, the galaxy-wide conflict that saw their debut took its name from their ranks: the Clone Wars.