Ezra Bridger was born on Empire Day, entering a galaxy on the cusp of change. After his parents, Mira and Ephraim Bridger, were arrested for criticizing Emperor Palpatine’s rule, the then 7-year-old learned to fend for himself on the streets of Lothal. Stealing to survive, Ezra made small acts of rebellion to con Imperials out of supplies and make life tolerable.



At the age of 14, Ezra met the Ghost crew as they attempted to steal rations from the Empire. Hera Syndulla, Kanan Jarrus, Sabine Wren, Garazeb Orrelios, and Chopper were not quick to trust the teen, but he was drawn to Kanan in particular. Jarrus would become his Jedi Master and the crew quickly proved their loyalty and acceptance of the boy when they infiltrated an Imperial cruiser to free him from captivity.



After joining the Spectre crew, Ezra’s newfound family continued to fight the regime on their own before joining up with the larger Phoenix Squadron, working alongside Fulcrum agent Ahsoka Tano and gathering allies including the retired clone captain Rex. They were eventually able to establish a rebel stronghold, named Chopper Base, on the planet of Atollon.



Among Ezra’s many abilities, the young apprentice found he could connect with creatures like the mighty purrgil, asking these beings for assistance in times of trouble. However, they became targets of the Inquisitorius, a fearsome group of Jedi hunters in search of Force users who had evaded the purge of Order 66. After Kanan and Ezra bested the Grand Inquisitor in battle, Darth Vader and his Jedi hunters continued their pursuit in earnest.



Although Ezra’s interests expanded, including a brief foray into the life of a pirate with Hondo Ohnaka, he never forgot where he came from. Bridger recorded a heartfelt broadcast to the people of Lothal, which in turn inspired the prison break in which his parents were killed.



In the Jedi temple on Lothal, Ezra sought guidance from a vision of Jedi Master Yoda, which led him and his friends to a fateful battle on Malachor. After joining forces with a mysterious being known as the Old Master, the former Sith Lord Maul who tricked Ezra into unlocking a Sith holocron. In the battle that erupted afterward, Kanan was blinded by Maul’s lightsaber blade, and Ezra and Kanan narrowly escaped with their lives, leaving Ahsoka Tano behind to duel Darth Vader alone as the temple collapsed.



What followed were troubling times for the Ghost crew. The dark side was alluring to the young orphan, who sought justice and answers that his Jedi teachers had been unable to help him attain. On Dathomir, Ezra and Maul used Nightsister magicks to complete a shared vision that began with the merging of the Jedi and Sith holocrons. The quest led them to Tatooine, where Maul sought a final duel with the hermit Obi-Wan Kenobi, after which Ezra returned to his found family to continue to fight the Empire.



A new threat then emerged — the Empire’s Chiss strategist Grand Admiral Thrawn. Ezra grew into a young leader and after the siege of Atollan the Ghost crew focused their efforts back on freeing Lothal, where the Imperial occupation had worsened in their absence. With the help of the local rebels and the ISB operative-turned-spy Agent Kallus, Ezra and the Spectres uncovered evidence that the Empire was collecting large quantities of kyber crystals for something nefarious and helped plot to destroy the TIE defender prototype factory on Bridger’s homeworld. The assault on the Imperial factory forever changed the Ghost crew, after Hera was captured and Kanan was killed while saving the rest of his team. Adrift without his Master, Ezra found solace in the Loth-wolves that wandered the plains of Lothal and spoke the name Dume — Kanan’s moniker during the time of the Jedi.



The wolves led Ezra to a mysterious portal, which sent him to the World Between Worlds. There he was able to save Ahsoka Tano at a crucial moment during her battle with Darth Vader on Malachor. The Jedi counseled young Bridger to learn to let go when another portal showed him the moment Kanan Jarrus sacrificed his life for the greater good.



Back on Lothal, Ezra led a pack of Loth-wolves to best Governor Pryce and the other Imperial intruders on his homeworld and later surrendered to Thrawn to save his planet and friends. Ezra was taken prisoner aboard Thrawn’s flagship, the Chimaera. As the final Battle of Lothal unfolded between the rebels and the Empire, a pod of majestic purrgil arrived to decimate the fleet and transport Thrawn, Ezra, and their ship into hyperspace. With one final message to his found family encouraging them to keep up the fight, Ezra Bridger was lost.



Exiled to another galaxy, Bridger found a home among the Noti people, a stranger in the strange land of Peridea. Then one day, his friend Sabine Wren arrived to rescue him. Although she succeeded, helping him to stowaway aboard Thrawn’s Star Destroyer once more, and Ezra was reunited with Hera Syndulla and Chopper, Ahsoka Tano and Wren were left behind in the process.

