Amilyn Holdo
An unconventional Resistance officer, Amilyn Holdo was one of Leia Organa’s oldest friends. She assumed command of the Resistance fleet after Leia was injured. As the peril to the Resistance grew, Holdo’s insistence on secrecy and her brusque manner led her into conflict with Poe Dameron. She sacrificed her life to save the Resistance transports during the desperate flight to Crait.
Female
Human
Amilyn Holdo and Leia Organa met as teenagers when both served in Coruscant’s Apprentice Legislature, with the outspoken, unconventional Gatalentan and the tart-tongued, driven Alderaanian becoming unlikely friends. Holdo joined the Resistance and attained the rank of vice admiral, commanding the Ninka.
After Leia was injured in a First Order attack, Holdo transferred her flag to the Raddus and assumed command of the Resistance. Her insistence on secrecy and her abrupt way of dealing with officers led to friction between her and Poe Dameron, with the starfighter ace plotting to undermine her authority.
After Poe mutinied against Holdo, she and her loyalist officers fought back, firing stun blasts at their fellow Resistance members. After Leia ended the mutiny, she and Poe evacuated the Raddus, but Holdo remained behind to pilot the cruiser. When the First Order targeted the transports, she gave her own life so they could escape, jumping the Raddus to hyperspace and tearing the First Order’s flagship in two.