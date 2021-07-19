Databank: A New Hope
Admiral Motti
A young, ambitious Imperial officer from the Outer Rim world of Seswenna, Admiral Motti saw the Death Star as the ultimate power in the universe, and burned to use that power against any who dared challenge the Empire. The commander of the Star Destroyer Steel Talon, he served as one of the Imperial military’s Joint Chiefs, becoming an ally of Grand Moff Tarkin’s and head of naval operations aboard the Death Star. He died when the battle station was destroyed.
Alderaan
If ever one needed an example of the irredeemable evil of the Empire, look no further than the shattered remains of Alderaan. A peaceful world of lush valleys and snow-capped mountains, Alderaan was once regarded for its natural beauty, its tranquility, and the sophistication of its arts and culture. Before the Imperial uprising, Alderaan was represented in the waning days of the Republic by such venerated politicians as Bail Organa. In fact, Alderaan was one of the earliest supporters of the Alliance to Restore the Republic, though its officials prudently kept all ties to the Rebellion secret. Despite such discretion, the Empire knew it to be a haven of rebel activity, making it a target of reprisal as soon as the Death Star was operational.
Alderaan Cruiser
Both Bail Organa and his adoptive daughter, Princess Leia, used their position in the Senate to benefit their heartfelt causes of freedom and to aid those that desperately needed it in war-weary times. Their consular vessels were afforded diplomatic immunity due to their ambassadorial status, and frequently ran mercy missions into dangerous territory. Bail's vessels of choice ranged from a streamlined diplomatic cruiser to the more rugged, war-ready Tantive IV that served as his transport to Toydaria during the Clone Wars. Alderaan cruisers were a key part of the rebel task force that rescued Kanan Jarrus from Mustafar, marking an escalation of anti-Imperial activities in the Outer Rim.
Astromech Droid
Astromech droids are a series of versatile utility robots generally used for the maintenance and repair of starships and related technology. These small droids are often equipped with a variety of tool-tipped appendages that are stowed in recessed compartments. The R2 unit is a popular example of an astromech droid.
Base One
Some time after abandoning Dantooine, Alliance High Command transferred operations to a new headquarters on the jungle moon of Yavin 4. There, stone temples built by a now-vanished species have been transformed into hangars, barracks and a command center. From Base One, as the Massassi site is known, rebel leaders direct the fight against the Empire.
Beru Lars
In her youth, Beru Whitesun's aspirations did not reach beyond Tatooine. The shy young woman was content to marry Owen Lars and lead the tough life of a moisture farmer. In time, she became a surrogate mother and guardian to their nephew, Luke Skywalker. Fiercely protective of the child, Beru would do anything to ensure Luke's safety and happiness.
Biggs Darklighter
Biggs Darklighter grew up on Tatooine with Luke Skywalker, and shared his friend's dreams of escaping the dull desert world. After graduating from the Imperial Academy, he defected from the Empire's service to join the Rebellion. He and Luke were reunited at Yavin 4's Rebel base, and flew together against the Death Star. Luke returned from that mission as a hero, but Biggs did not survive.
Bith
Large headed aliens with a knack for science and music, the Bith were a peaceful, intelligent race. Hailing from Bith, they participated in Galactic politics and remained loyal to the Republic in the Clone Wars conflict. Perhaps the most famous Biths in the galaxy are Figrin Da’n and the Modal Nodes.
Blaster Pistol
The standard ranged weapon of both military personnel and civilians in the galaxy, the blaster pistol fires cohesive bursts of light-based energy called bolts. Appearing in a variety of shapes and sizes and sometimes augmented for other functions, including acension guns that fire grappling hooks, blaster pistols deliver a wide range of damage capability. Many blaster pistols have stun settings that incapacitate a target, rather than inflicting physical damage. While blasters do deliver a searing concussive blast, they can be foiled by magnetic seals and deflector shields.
Databank: The Empire Strikes Back
A280 Blaster Rifle
These powerful blaster rifles, known for their impressive power and capable of piercing armor, were used by planetary forces across the galaxy. With their widespread use, it made them easy for the Rebel Alliance to procure on the black market to use against the forces of the Galactic Empire. They were scoped for increased accuracy. BlasTech Industries manufactured them.
Admiral Ozzel
Admiral Ozzel commanded the Super Star Destroyer Executor, Darth Vader's mighty flagship and the linchpin of the squadron searching the galaxy for the Alliance's secret base. Ozzel led the initial attack on Hoth, but his choice of tactics infuriated Vader, leading to a sudden and permanent demotion.
Admiral Piett
An ambitious Imperial officer, Piett rose through the ranks to captain and was assigned to the Super Star Destroyer Executor, Darth Vader's flagship. There, he chafed at having to serve under the foolish, vainglorious Admiral Ozzel. When Vader strangled Ozzel, Piett was granted a battlefield promotion to admiral -- and given a grisly warning of the penalty for failure. Miraculously, he survived his time as Vader's underling, but died when a Rebel starfighter destroyed the Executor's command bridge.
Asteroid Field
Asteroid fields, consisting of asteroid clusters of varying size, can be found throughout the galaxy, including the Hoth system. Due to their unpredictability, asteroid fields are near impossible to navigate in a starship. However, certain creatures have been known to live on or inside the rocks themselves, and bases like Fort Anaxes have been built on larger masses.
AT-AT Pilots
The Empire’s combat drivers are trained to handle everything in the Imperial ground arsenal, but AT-AT pilots see themselves as elite, controlling their massive four-footed assault vehicles in combat against Rebel targets. While driving early models of their massive walking tanks, AT-AT pilots nearly annihilated the Ghost crew and three surviving clones on Seelos, and later obeyed General Veers’ orders during the Empire’s advance on Hoth’s Echo Base, destroying numerous snowspeeders and blasting apart the Rebels’ ground defenses.
AT-AT Walker (All Terrain Armored Transport)
The All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, is a four-legged transport and combat vehicle used by the Imperial ground forces. Standing over 20 meters tall with blast-impervious armor plating, these massive constructs are used as much for psychological effect as they are for tactical advantage.
AT-ST Walker
While not as imposing as its larger AT-AT walker cousin, the AT-ST nonetheless served as a significant addition to the Imperial side of battlefields in the Galactic Civil War. The two-man craft is lightly armed with chin-mounted laser cannons, and side-mounted weapon pods. The two-legged transport, dubbed the scout walker by many, serves as a reconnaisance and patrol vehicle, often flanking approaching AT-ATs and mopping up infantry that sneaks past the larger walkers. The Imperials used AT-STs in both the Battle of Hoth and the Battle of Endor.
Bacta Tank
Bacta tanks were large vessels filled with a liquid healing agent and used to treat seriously injured patients. To promote healing, patients were completely submerged and used breathing masks while recuperating. Clone troopers were treated in bacta at facilities such as the Kaliida Shoals Medical Center. After he was injured by a wampa, Luke Skywalker recovered in a bacta tank at Hoth’s Echo Base. And after claiming the throne of Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett recuperated in a bacta pod.
Bespin
Secluded from galactic turmoil by its location in a little-visited sector of space, Bespin is an astrophysical rarity. An immense gas giant surrounded by a number of moons, the planet contains a band of habitable atmosphere among its endless clouds. In this stratum of life, enterprising prospectors have established floating mining complexes devoted to extracting valuable gasses from deep within the planet. The most well known of these ventures is the opulent Cloud City, formerly under the administration of Lando Calrissian. During the tail end of the Galactic Civil War, the Empire garrisoned Bespin and took over Cloud City, though the outpost and the planet enjoyed freedom after the defeat of the Emperor at the Battle of Endor.
Databank: Return of the Jedi
A-wing Fighter
With its sleek arrowhead shape, streamlined cockpit, and massive twin engines, the A-wing starfighter suggests raw speed even when parked within Alliance hangar bays. Faster than even the TIE interceptor, the A-wing is well suited for lightning strikes. It sports a pair of pivoting laser cannons on each wingtip. The starfighters of Green Squadron, which flew in the Battle of Endor, were made up of A-wing starfighters. The A-wing continued to evolve, and was part of the Resistance’s starfighter corps during its fight against the First Order.
Admiral Ackbar
A veteran commander, Ackbar led the defense of his homeworld, Mon Cala, during the Clone Wars and then masterminded the rebel attack on the second Death Star at the Battle of Endor. Ackbar realized the rebels had been drawn into a trap at Endor, but adjusted, with his fleet buying valuable time for the attack to succeed. After the Battle of Endor, Ackbar became a Grand Admiral in the New Republic, winning many victories including the pivotal Battle of Jakku. He retired to Mon Cala, but was coaxed back into service with the Resistance by Leia Organa.
Alliance High Command
The uppermost ranks of the Rebel Alliance are known as High Command, and include both military officers and a cabinet of senators who serve as ministers. As Alliance chief of state, Mon Mothma sits at the pinnacle of High Command, but encourages open discussion and even debate among her military and civilian advisors.
Amani
Amani were a species with yellow-and-green colored skin, short legs and large hands connected to arms long enough to reach the ground. Amani often carry with them a staff on which is strung a number of skulls, presumably obtained first-hand. Found on Utapau, they are usually found on the plains or underground, but rarely venture into the cities.
Anakin Skywalker
Discovered as a slave on Tatooine by Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker had the potential to become one of the most powerful Jedi ever. Some even believed he was the prophesied Chosen One who would bring balance to the Force. Always pushing the limits of his Jedi training, seeking to excel and live up to his reputation, Skywalker's passion often brought him into conflict with his mentor, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. A hero of the Clone Wars, Anakin was caring and compassionate, but suffered from a deep fear of loss that would prove to be his downfall.
