The Tholothian Jedi Adi Gallia served on the Jedi Council in the last years of the Republic, witnessing the first stirrings of the resurrected Sith and helping guide the Jedi response to the Separatist crisis.

Adi joined other Jedi for many missions during the Clone Wars, and found herself simultaneously amused and impressed by the reckless daring of Anakin Skywalker, whose initial Jedi testing she’d witnessed years earlier.

Adi’s long career ended on Florrum. As Obi-Wan Kenobi watched in horror, she fell in battle against the dark-side warrior Savage Opress, mortally wounded by his lightsaber.