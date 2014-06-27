-
Once the headquarters of the Rebel Alliance fleet during the storied Battle of Endor, the frigate Home One now serves as the flagship of the New Republic Fleet. Originally built as a civilian exploration vessel, the Mon Calamari vessel craft was later retrofitted for military service. In contrast to standard-issue frigates of this model, Home One has been armored with heavy hull plating, triple-strength shields, and extensive offensive weapons. Home One served as Admiral Gial Ackbar’s flagship at the Battle of Endor, withstanding attacks from swarms of Imperial starfighters and witnessing the destruction of the second Death Star.
Length: 1200.0m
