Corellia
An ancient world in the galactic Core, Corellia is known for its people’s wanderlust and its massive shipyards. Corellia played a key role in the expansion of galactic civilization, but that was thousands of years ago. It’s now a faded industrial planet exploited by the Empire to build TIE fighters and Star Destroyers, while its formidable dockyard facilities are retrofitted to destroy all evidence of the Separatist forces. Corellians not born with money or influence hope to escape their homeworld in search of a better life.
