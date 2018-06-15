ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Corellia

    databank

    Corellia

    An ancient world in the galactic Core, Corellia is known for its people’s wanderlust and its massive shipyards. Corellia played a key role in the expansion of galactic civilization, but that was thousands of years ago. It’s now a faded industrial planet exploited by the Empire to build TIE fighters and Star Destroyers, while its formidable dockyard facilities are retrofitted to destroy all evidence of the Separatist forces. Corellians not born with money or influence hope to escape their homeworld in search of a better life.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Creature
Vehicles
Weapons

Video

Show More Loading...

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved