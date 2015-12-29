-
Tusken tribe
Survival in the unforgiving desert of Tatooine requires strict training and discipline for the youngest members of a Tusken tribe. Led by a chieftain, each member of the clan must learn to be useful. Tusken children begin mastery of the traditional gaffi stick at a young age. Some will become guards, watching over prisoners of the tribe and aided by attentive massiffs. Others will grow up to be skilled warriors, powerful in battle.
