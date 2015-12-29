Lothal’s citizens initially welcomed the Empire’s arrival on Lothal, as the Empire’s investments seemed to promise a boom for the remote Outer Rim world. But some Lothalites soon had second thoughts. As it had done on many other worlds, the Empire restricted the citizens’ freedom, enforcing its will with stormtroopers and TIE fighters. And the industry brought to Lothal wreaked havoc on the planet, with mines and industrial plants marring its grasslands.