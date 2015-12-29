Databank: Solo
-
-
-
-
-
AT-Hauler
A specialized cargo vehicle, the AT-hauler deploys walkers on the battlefield. It can carry enormous loads thanks to powerful engines and heavy-duty cargo lifter arms augmented with tensile fields. A pilot handles flight operations, while a co-pilot takes responsibility for any cargo. Tobias Beckett’s gang steals an AT-hauler on Mimban to use in an audacious heist on Vandor.
-
Aurodia Ventafoli
-
-
Chewbacca
A legendary Wookiee warrior and Han Solo’s longtime co-pilot, Chewbacca continues to serve as faithful first mate to carry out daring missions against the First Order behind the controls of the Millennium Falcon. Known as Chewie to his closest friends, he was part of a core group of rebels who restored freedom to the galaxy during the reign of the Galactic Empire. Known for his short temper and accuracy with a bowcaster, Chewie also has a big heart and unwavering loyalty to his friends.
-
Cloud-Riders
A band of masked marauders led by the notorious Enfys Nest, the Cloud-Riders are known for circling the skies in a swarm of swoop bikes. On Core Worlds, racing the crude, overpowered vehicles has become a spectator sport. But on the frontier planets, the modified and high-speed bikes are the mark of an outlaw and Enfys and her crew are among the most infamous.
-
Coaxium
Coaxium is a rare form of hypermatter that is essential for faster-than-light travel. Starships’ hyperdrive reaction chambers are coated with a thin layer of coaxium, which is energized to allow passage into hyperspace. Unrefined coaxium is mined on worlds such as Kessel, but is dangerous to transport. Highly volatile, it explodes if jostled or allowed to get too hot.
-
Conveyex
A conveyex is an imposing sight: a long train of armored cargo cars strung between a drive engine and a caboose with a turret cannon. A conveyex is two-tiered, with cargo cars arrayed on each side of the track in an over-under configuration. On Vandor, the Beckett gang launches a bold plan to steal a shipment of valuable coaxium from an Imperial conveyex.
-
Corellia
An ancient world in the galactic Core, Corellia is known for its people’s wanderlust and its massive shipyards. Corellia played a key role in the expansion of galactic civilization, but that was thousands of years ago. It’s now a faded industrial planet exploited by the Empire to build TIE fighters and Star Destroyers, while its formidable dockyard facilities are retrofitted to destroy all evidence of the Separatist forces. Corellians not born with money or influence hope to escape their homeworld in search of a better life.