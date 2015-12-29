-
2-1B Droid
2-1B droids were medical wonders, programmed to diagnose and treat injuries and diseases that afflicted millions of species in the galaxy. 2-1B droids had modular limbs that allowed them to use a range of surgical tools and other medical instruments based on their patients' needs.
A 2-1B served on the rebel command ship and treated Hera, Phoenix leader and pilot of the Ghost, for critical injuries sustained in battle against Fenn Rau. Thanks to the droid’s efforts, Hera survived, making a full recovery.