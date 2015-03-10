When the Empire established operations on the Forest Moon of Endor, it paid little attention to the native Ewoks, considering them a primitive species that posed no threat. But the Imperials would pay dearly for that arrogant assessment. When the Empire captured the rebel strike team assigned to destroy the shield generator defending the Death Star, the Ewoks rose up against the Imperials. Though armed only with bows and spears, they used their knowledge of the forests to great effect, ambushing stormtroopers and constructing traps that brought down scout walkers. Without these furry warriors’ aid, the second Death Star would never have been destroyed.