Seventh Sister Inquisitor
Quick, agile, and deadly, the Seventh Sister Inquisitor was strong with the dark side and one of the Empire’s elite Jedi hunters — and was dispatched by Darth Vader to find Ahsoka Tano and her rebel friends. She often employed the use of ID9 seeker droids on her missions, and carried the same model double-bladed lightsaber wielded by the Grand Inquisitor. A green-skinned Mirialan, the Seventh Sister’s past — and how she came to enter the Inquisitorius — remains a mystery.
Appearances
Gender
Female
species
droid
Weapons