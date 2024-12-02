Episode Guides
“This Could Be a Real Adventure” Episode Guide | Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Kids from an ordinary planet discover a surprising secret.
“Way, Way Out Past the Barrier” Episode Guide | Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
A surprising first stop marks the beginning of an unexpected journey.
“Very Interesting, As an Astrogation Problem” Episode Guide | Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
A mysterious stranger offers to help our heroes.
"Can’t Say I Remember No At Attin" Episode Guide | Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Our heroes face a surprise in a familiar setting.
“You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates” Episode Guide | Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
A seemingly pleasant world will test our heroes like no other.
“Zero Friends Again” Episode Guide | Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Relationships fray under the pressures of a difficult journey.
"We're Gonna Be In So Much Trouble" Episode Guide | Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Our heroes have never felt further from home.
"The Real Good Guys" Episode Guide | Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
A journey filled with adventure comes to a surprising end.
Behind the Scenes
Databank: Skeleton Crew
Fara
Undersecretary Fara works in administration on At Attin and encourages her daughter, Fern, to strive for similar excellence. Fara is proud of her daughter’s achievements as head of the class, and impresses upon other school children the importance of the career assessment test to help everyone find their place contributing to the Great Work.
