STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

TV-PG

December 2, 2024

Adventure, Science Fiction

Rated: TV-PG
Release Date: December 2, 2024

Skeleton Crew tells the story of four kids searching for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy, and the strange aliens and dangerous places they encounter on their adventure.


Episode Guides

    of

    Behind the Scenes

      of

      More News + Features

      See All
      See All
        of

        Databank: Skeleton Crew

        All
        All
        Show More Loading...

        Video

        #SkeletonCrew

        Galleries

          of

          TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved