The Wookiee homeworld of Kashyyyk was part of the Republic, and the site of a showdown between Republic troops and invading Separatist droids in the final days of the Clone Wars.

The Wookiees joined Republic clone troopers and the Jedi in mounting a spirited defense of their homeworld, but the Battle of Kashyyyk was most notable because Supreme Chancellor Palpatine issued Order 66 during the fighting. The clones turned on their Jedi Generals, but Yoda sensed the threat and escaped execution.

Wookiees’ enormous strength made them useful laborers. The triumphant Empire subjected Kashyyyk to a brutal occupation, enslaving Wookiees and working them to death on planets such as Kessel, home to the infamous spice mines.

The most famous Wookiee was Chewbacca, first mate of the Millennium Falcon and friend of the Corellian smuggler Han Solo. Chewie helped convince Han to intervene at the Battle of Yavin, spoiling Darth Vader’s defense of the Death Star, and fought bravely at the Battle of Endor, where he helped ensure a new birth of freedom for the galaxy.