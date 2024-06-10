Databank: The Acolyte
Brendok
The palatial world of Brendok, long thought to be uninhabited by those in the Core, is not a part of the united planets of the Galactic Republic. In the time of the High Republic, the planet was among the worlds struck by the Emergences that destroyed entire civilizations in the wake of the Great Hyperspace Disaster. However, a vergence in the Force was believed to be behind the natural reclamation that led to Brendok becoming a lush, green world capable of supporting life. Covered in vast mountains and mossy forests, Brendok is home to an ancient fortress where a coven of witches dwell beneath the world’s twin moons.
Brendok coven
Brendok fortress
Cantaros
Despite being unsettled by hyperspace travel for most of her long life, Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh keeps a ship ready for whenever she needs to leave Coruscant. Named for her former Padawan Imri Cantaros, Vernestra’s ship is a Valkeri-Kuat Consolidated Enterprises VKCE-7100x Starcutter, an experimental design with an integrated hyperdrive, a rarity for the era.
Carlac
The frigid world of Carlac is a desolate place, dominated by a glacial landscape, ice-covered caverns, and perpetual snowfall. Those who wander here quickly find no other signs of life. In the age of the Republic, the snow-draped world in the Outer Rim Territories avoided much of the violence of the Clone Wars. But when the nomadic Death Watch warriors turned it into a camp, the planet and its peaceful Ming Po people faced death and destruction. Chieftain Pieter, leader of the Ming Po, demanded that Death Watch leave Carlac at once, unleashing the cruel temper of Pre Vizsla.
