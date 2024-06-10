The palatial world of Brendok, long thought to be uninhabited by those in the Core, is not a part of the united planets of the Galactic Republic. In the time of the High Republic, the planet was among the worlds struck by the Emergences that destroyed entire civilizations in the wake of the Great Hyperspace Disaster. However, a vergence in the Force was believed to be behind the natural reclamation that led to Brendok becoming a lush, green world capable of supporting life. Covered in vast mountains and mossy forests, Brendok is home to an ancient fortress where a coven of witches dwell beneath the world’s twin moons.