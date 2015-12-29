ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    His original lightsaber destroyed by Darth Vader on Malachor, Ezra built a new Jedi weapon. Ezra’s new lightsaber featured a hilt with a black grip and silver accents, along with a green blade.

Appearances

History

Ezra deflecting blaster fire with his original lightsaber

Upon his surprise discovery of a kyber crystal in Lothal's secret Jedi Temple, Ezra Bridger built his own lightsaber. Using gear and materials gifted him by his friends, Ezra's lightsaber has a more utilitarian appearance than a typical Jedi weapon. It also has a hidden feature: Ezra built in a firing mechanism, allowing his lightsaber to shoot stun blasts.

