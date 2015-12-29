Supreme Leader Snoke

A master of the Force and a seeker of arcane lore, Snoke seduced young Ben Solo when the Force-sensitive boy desperately needed a teacher. Snoke’s influence would prove critical when Luke Skywalker finally agreed to make Ben one of his new Jedi apprentices. Ben destroyed Luke’s temple, left with several of his students, and slaughtered the rest. Snoke then became his new master.

Snoke’s plans were coming to fruition. He rose to become Supreme Leader of the hermetic First Order, which was building a mighty war machine beyond the veil of the galactic frontier. With this military buildup complete, Snoke agreed to decapitate the New Republic by incinerating the Hosnian system and the Senate, and sought to find Luke’s place of exile and kill the last Jedi.

Snoke ordered Kylo to complete his training by killing Rey, exulting at the resolve he sensed in his oft-conflicted apprentice. But Snoke’s visions and Force senses had betrayed him. The former Ben Solo ignited Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber, cleaving his master in two and ending Snoke’s life. Kylo thought he had destroyed a key part of the past that tormented him, but would soon discover Snoke had been created and controlled by a more powerful master of the dark side, as part of a sinister scheme set in motion decades earlier.