-
BB-8
A skittish but loyal astromech, BB-8 accompanied Poe Dameron on many missions for the Resistance, helping to keep his X-wing in working order. When Poe’s mission to Jakku ended with his capture by the First Order, BB-8 fled into the desert with a vital clue to the location of Luke Skywalker. He rejoined Poe in time for the attack on Starkiller Base, then helped Rey locate Skywalker’s planet of exile. As the Resistance rebuilt its forces after the Battle of Crait, BB-8 helped both Poe and Rey.
-
Height: 0.67m
© 2015 Disney
BB-8 Biography Gallery
- Images
During Kaz Xiono's spy mission on the Colossus platform, BB-8 was the Resistance droid assigned to keep tabs on the young freedom fighter.
A new-model astromech, BB-8 served the Resistance in the years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, helping pilot Poe Dameron fly his X-wing. Together, Poe and BB-8 kept watch on the First Order.
When the First Order captured Poe on Jakku, BB-8 fled into the planet’s desert wastes, custodian of an important clue to the location of the lost Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. The plucky astromech soon became the target of a determined search by the Resistance, the First Order and the galactic underworld.
BB-8 rejoined Poe in time for the raid on Starkiller Base, and continued to serve his master as the Resistance evacuated its D’Qar base. After the destruction of Poe’s X-wing, BB-8 joined Finn and Rose Tico on a dangerous mission to Canto Bight.
After Rose and Finn were arrested, BB-8 infiltrated Canto Bight’s jail, improvising to neutralize several guards. He then worked with the thief DJ to steal a ship and rescue his friends.
BB-8 joined the mission to infiltrate the First Order flagship Supremacy, hidden beneath a waste bin. But more direct action was needed when Rose and Finn were captured again. The astromech commandeered a scout walker, saving his friends and accompanying them to Crait for a reunion with Poe.
BB-8 helped both Poe and Rey as the Resistance rebuilt itself after Crait – only to face terrible new threats in the resurrected Emperor Palpatine and his Sith armada. On a mission to Pasaana, BB-8 made a new friend – D-O, a shy little droid who’d been mistreated by his master.