During Kaz Xiono's spy mission on the Colossus platform, BB-8 was the Resistance droid assigned to keep tabs on the young freedom fighter.

A new-model astromech, BB-8 served the Resistance in the years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, helping pilot Poe Dameron fly his X-wing. Together, Poe and BB-8 kept watch on the First Order.

When the First Order captured Poe on Jakku, BB-8 fled into the planet’s desert wastes, custodian of an important clue to the location of the lost Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. The plucky astromech soon became the target of a determined search by the Resistance, the First Order and the galactic underworld.





BB-8 rejoined Poe in time for the raid on Starkiller Base, and continued to serve his master as the Resistance evacuated its D’Qar base. After the destruction of Poe’s X-wing, BB-8 joined Finn and Rose Tico on a dangerous mission to Canto Bight.



After Rose and Finn were arrested, BB-8 infiltrated Canto Bight’s jail, improvising to neutralize several guards. He then worked with the thief DJ to steal a ship and rescue his friends.

BB-8 joined the mission to infiltrate the First Order flagship Supremacy, hidden beneath a waste bin. But more direct action was needed when Rose and Finn were captured again. The astromech commandeered a scout walker, saving his friends and accompanying them to Crait for a reunion with Poe.

BB-8 helped both Poe and Rey as the Resistance rebuilt itself after Crait – only to face terrible new threats in the resurrected Emperor Palpatine and his Sith armada. On a mission to Pasaana, BB-8 made a new friend – D-O, a shy little droid who’d been mistreated by his master.

