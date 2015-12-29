-
Jedi Temple Guard
An ancient, honored heritage within the hallowed halls of the Jedi Temple was the role of the Jedi Temple Guard. Reporting to Cin Drallig, head of security, the Temple Guards were anonymous sentinels plucked from the ranks of the Jedi as part of a Knight's ongoing commitment to the Order. A Jedi Temple Guard would disappear inside the formal robes and identity-concealing masks, the ultimate expression of emotional detachment required in service to a higher calling. Temple Guards carried imposing lightsaber pikes -- thick, double-bladed weapons that produced a rare and distinctive yellow blade.
