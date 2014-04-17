-
Ziro the Hutt
Jabba the Hutt's Uncle Ziro conspired with Count Dooku to kidnap Jabba's son Rotta, reasoning that when the Jedi sent to retrieve Rotta died, the Republic would be forced to apprehend Jabba, leading to Ziro gaining control of their clan. When the conspiracy unraveled, Ziro was imprisoned on Coruscant. Cad Bane freed him and turned him over to the Hutt Council, who feared that Ziro might tell the Republic of their many dirty dealings. Ziro escaped the Hutts, but could not outrun his past.
Appearances
Dimensions
Height: 3.9m
species
