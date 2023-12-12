The daughter of Ursa and Alrich Wren, Sabine Wren and her brother, Tristan, were raised to appreciate both fine art and the art of combat. In her youth, Sabine enrolled as a cadet at the Imperial Academy of Mandalore. There, the confident young creator designed an Arc Pulse Generator, a powerful weapon that could target entire legions of soldiers and bring them to their knees. But when Wren realized what the Empire planned to do with her work and began to understand the ramifications her knack for engineering could have on the world around her, Sabine destroyed the plans and fled in shame.



Labeled a traitor by the Empire and her family, Clan Wren, Sabine took odd jobs as a bounty hunter to survive before joining the Ghost crew. Led by Captain Hera Syndulla and exiled Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus, as well as their Lasat friend Zeb Orrelios, their droid Chopper, and the orphan Ezra Bridger, Sabine and the Ghost team — codenamed the Spectres — found new purpose as part of a growing movement of rebel cells working separately across the galaxy. As Spectre-5, Sabine used her formidable skills to help those in need and sow the seeds of dissidence that would ultimately lead to the Empire’s fall.



As an artist, Sabine expressed herself with ever-evolving hairstyles and one-of-a-kind armor. She delighted in repainting stark white Imperial armor and the regime’s hulking gray machines, turning the Empire’s tools into expressions of freedom, hope, and resilience. And as the rebellion grew, Sabine and the Ghost crew joined first the Phoenix Squadron, then the larger Alliance to Restore the Republic led by Senator Mon Mothma. The affiliation brought Sabine into contact with high-profile advocates for peace, including young Leia Organa and the Fulcrum agent and former Jedi Ahsoka Tano.



Sabine never forgot her past. On an undercover mission infiltrating an Imperial Academy, the teen helped a young cadet named Wedge Antilles defect to the burgeoning rebellion; Antilles’ piloting skills were later integral to rebel victories at the Battle of Yavin and the Battle of Endor. Sabine and Kanan also successfully recruited the Mandalorian Fenn Rau and the warriors of Concord Dawn to their cause. And after she recovered the Darksaber, the legendary weapon of the Mandalorians, on Dathomir, Sabine reluctantly trained to wield the blade in the hopes of uniting her people against the Empire. Sabine was guided in the ways of the Jedi by Kanan and Ezra and aided by Rau, embracing both the legacy of the weapon crafted and once carried by the first Mandalorian Jedi Tarre Vizsla and her own heritage as a proud Mandalorian warrior. However, Sabine struggled with the mantle of leadership and the mistakes of her past.



On a mission to rescue her father from Imperial imprisonment, Sabine and the rest of Clan Wren came up against a powerful weapon — the very device that Sabine had helped design in her youth. In the hands of Governor Tiber Saxon, and under orders from Grand Admiral Thrawn and the Empire, the powerful Arc Pulse Generator turned every Mandalorian warrior and their beskar within range of the blast to ash. Sabine was able to use her engineering prowess to turn the weapon against the Empire, targeting stormtrooper armor instead of Mandalorian beskar, before she destroyed the generator with the Darksaber. Afterward, she gave the saber to its rightful owner, the true leader of Mandalore Lady Bo-Katan Kryze.



But the Ghost crew’s fight was far from over. After Kanan Jarrus died to save his friends, the Spectres returned to Lothal to free Ezra Bridger’s homeworld from the Empire. At the Battle of Lothal, Ezra succeeded in harnessing the power of the noble purrgil creatures to whisk Thrawn and his ship into hyperspace. In a final message to his friends, Ezra left Sabine a cryptic note: “Don’t forget. I’m counting on you.” In the years that followed, Sabine Wren watched over her friend’s beloved homeworld as Lothal reclaimed its identity after the fall of the Empire, painting a mural in memory of her Ghost family and their time on the world.



For a time, Sabine trained in the ways of the Jedi under Master Ahsoka Tano, despite displaying no natural abilities with the Force and wielding the borrowed lightsaber that was built by her lost friend, Ezra. When the Empire laid waste to Sabine’s homeworld, her family was killed among the countless warriors in the Great Purge. Wren survived, but Ahsoka feared her student would become dangerous and vengeful. With their partnership and trust fractured, Ahsoka walked away.



Sabine watched over her friend’s beloved homeworld as Lothal reclaimed its identity in the New Republic, painting a mural in memory of her Ghost family. She made a home for herself in the tower that had once been Ezra’s abode, and made friends with a Loth-cat named Murley. And several years after the fall of the Empire, Tano returned to ask Sabine for help unlocking a star map with clues to the far off galaxy where Thrawn and Bridger were believed to have vanished. After mercenaries stole the map and gravely injured Sabine, she cut her long hair and suited up in her Mandalorian armor, reinvigorated for a battle. They followed the mercenaries, led by Morgan Elsbeth, to the world of Seatos. Believing Ahsoka to be dead after she lost a battle with Baylan Skoll, Sabine joined Elsbeth and her crew aboard the Eye of Sion as a prisoner.



On the world of Peridea, Sabine was freed from captivity, riding a Howler into the wilderness and battling bandits. Soon, she discovered the Noti people, and Sabine was reunited with her friend, Ezra Bridger, living among them. With the arrival of Ahsoka Tano, the trio stormed the Great Mothers’ fortress to try to quash Thrawn’s plans to return from whence he came. In battle with the Night Troopers, Sabine was able to access her connection to the Force to call her lightsaber to her hand in a desperate attempt to survive. Then she harnessed the energy to help push Ezra onto Thrawn’s star destroyer just as the enemy was preparing to depart. But Sabine did not join Bridger onboard. Knowing Ahsoka was in trouble as she clashed sabers with Morgan Elsbeth and her reanimated soldiers, Wren chose to remain with her Master and was stranded on Peridea.

