The Nameless
The mysterious Nameless were once thought to be mere monsters of myth. But it turns out the creatures are very real — ferocious beasts that feed on the Force. Prolonged exposure to a Nameless attack leads a Force user to experience terrifying visions before their energy is drained and their body turns into a dried husk. While their understanding of the Nameless is still limited, the Jedi have determined that the Nameless originate on Planet X, a world that is a nexus for both the light and dark sides of the Force.
Appearances
Affiliations