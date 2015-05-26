-
Rancor
Rancors are towering hulks of muscle and reptilian flesh that walk on two stubby legs and use their disproportionately long arms to capture prey. A salivating, tooth-filled maw dominates their flat faces, and their armored skin is so tough that they can shrug off blaster bolts as little more than annoyances. While not inherently vicious -- Felucia’s farmers co-existed relatively peaceably with spined, brightly colored jungle rancors -- these creatures were prized as trophies by crimelords and other wealthy, amoral individuals. Jabba the Hutt kept a rancor in a shadowy chamber beneath his Tatooine throne room. After Luke Skywalker killed the beast, an outraged Jabba ordered the public execution of the Jedi and his friends.
Appearances
Dimensions
-
Height: 5.0m