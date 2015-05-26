ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Rancor

    databank

    Rancor

    Rancors are towering hulks of muscle and reptilian flesh that walk on two stubby legs and use their disproportionately long arms to capture prey. A salivating, tooth-filled maw dominates their flat faces, and their armored skin is so tough that they can shrug off blaster bolts as little more than annoyances. While not inherently vicious -- Felucia’s farmers co-existed relatively peaceably with spined, brightly colored jungle rancors -- these creatures were prized as trophies by crimelords and other wealthy, amoral individuals. Jabba the Hutt kept a rancor in a shadowy chamber beneath his Tatooine throne room. After Luke Skywalker killed the beast, an outraged Jabba ordered the public execution of the Jedi and his friends.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Dimensions
  • Height: 5.0m

Video

Show More Loading...

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved