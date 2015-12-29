Databank: Obi-Wan Kenobi
501st Legion
Led by Captain Rex, the 501st Legion is a tight-knit squadron of clone troopers known for strength of character and unwavering loyalty. Upon being reunited with Ahsoka Tano, the men of the 501st show their allegiance to their former commander by altering their clone armor in an homage for her Togruta markings.
Aki-Aki
The native Aki-Aki of Pasaana revere the duality of life, both tenacious and fragile, welcoming offworlders with open arms during their biennial festival season, when food and water are plentiful. But between these colorful and joyous celebrations, the Aki-Aki live an austere life, gathering food and water for the next grand event.
Alderaan
If ever one needed an example of the irredeemable evil of the Empire, look no further than the shattered remains of Alderaan. A peaceful world of lush valleys and snow-capped mountains, Alderaan was once regarded for its natural beauty, its tranquility, and the sophistication of its arts and culture. Before the Imperial uprising, Alderaan was represented in the waning days of the Republic by such venerated politicians as Bail Organa. In fact, Alderaan was one of the earliest supporters of the Alliance to Restore the Republic, though its officials prudently kept all ties to the Rebellion secret. Despite such discretion, the Empire knew it to be a haven of rebel activity, making it a target of reprisal as soon as the Death Star was operational.
Anakin Skywalker
Discovered as a slave on Tatooine by Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker had the potential to become one of the most powerful Jedi ever. Some even believed he was the prophesied Chosen One who would bring balance to the Force. Always pushing the limits of his Jedi training, seeking to excel and live up to his reputation, Skywalker's passion often brought him into conflict with his mentor, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. A hero of the Clone Wars, Anakin was caring and compassionate, but suffered from a deep fear of loss that would prove to be his downfall.
Anchorhead general store
Settlers in the outlying lands of Mos Eisley make regular treks into town to pick up supplies from the reliable Anchorhead General Store. In his youth, Luke Skywalker often raced ahead of his uncle on such visits, eager to look at whatever new technological wares may have arrived since their last visit.
Bacta Tank
Bacta tanks were large vessels filled with a liquid healing agent and used to treat seriously injured patients. To promote healing, patients were completely submerged and used breathing masks while recuperating. Clone troopers were treated in bacta at facilities such as the Kaliida Shoals Medical Center. After he was injured by a wampa, Luke Skywalker recovered in a bacta tank at Hoth’s Echo Base. And after claiming the throne of Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett recuperated in a bacta pod.
Bail Organa
A member of Alderaan's royal family and the planet's representative to the Republic Senate since the time of the Clone Wars, Bail Organa earned respect on Coruscant for his honesty and his commitment to justice. Prior to the fall of the Republic, Bail served alongside Senator Padmé Amidala as a member of Chancellor Palpatine's Loyalist Committee. The two became close friends, and recruited like-minded allies to prevent Palpatine's alarming grabs for power. At the end of the war, Bail Organa adopted Padmé's daughter Leia and raised her as an Alderaanian princess. While representing Alderaan in the Imperial Senate, he continued to work secretly with allies such as Mon Mothma and Ahsoka Tano to assist rebel cells scattered across the galaxy, working towards the day that a unified Rebellion could emerge.
Ben Kenobi’s cave
Not far from the Lars homestead, Ben Kenobi makes his home in a cave. For the most part, Kenobi keeps a respectful distance, monitoring Luke Skywalker as he grows. The shelter provides meager comforts, but its security is maintained by a submerged perimeter scanner that alerts the former Jedi of unexpected guests.