Databank: The Phantom Menace
AAT Battle Tank
The marriage of repulsorlift technology and heavy armor has resulted in formidable floating tanks known as AATs. These assault tanks form the frontline of Trade Federation armored infantry divisions, as well as Separatist forces during the Clone Wars. A crew of battle droids drives the battle tank and operates the array of laser and projectile weaponry carried by the vehicle.
Adi Gallia
Jedi Master Adi Gallia was a member of the Order's High Council during the Clone Wars. She and the other members of that ruling body would convene in a temple high above the Coruscant landscape, deciding important matters of the Jedi. Stern and focused, she would remark upon the more outrageous tactics carried out by Anakin Skywalker or Obi-Wan Kenobi in the course of the war, but would rarely condemn their effective actions. Though not as brash as Anakin, Adi Gallia was known to be an aggressive warrior who had no problem bringing the fight to the enemy.
Anakin Skywalker
Discovered as a slave on Tatooine by Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker had the potential to become one of the most powerful Jedi ever. Some even believed he was the prophesied Chosen One who would bring balance to the Force. Always pushing the limits of his Jedi training, seeking to excel and live up to his reputation, Skywalker's passion often brought him into conflict with his mentor, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. A hero of the Clone Wars, Anakin was caring and compassionate, but suffered from a deep fear of loss that would prove to be his downfall.
Anakin Skywalker's Podracer
Built in secret by the young slave Anakin Skywalker, this shiny blue and silver Podracer was boasted to be the fastest ever to compete in the Boonta Eve Classic. It wasn't idle puffery by its creator -- when thrown into the cutthroat racing competition, this Podracer's performance gave Anakin the edge he needed to win the race and his freedom. Smaller and leaner than all the other competing Podracers, Anakin's vehicle follows the same basic design found throughout the sport: a small cockpit pulled by two high-powered engines. The engines are locked to each other via an energy binder, and durable control cables connect the engines to the cockpit.
Astromech Droid
Astromech droids are a series of versatile utility robots generally used for the maintenance and repair of starships and related technology. These small droids are often equipped with a variety of tool-tipped appendages that are stowed in recessed compartments. The R2 unit is a popular example of an astromech droid.
Aurra Sing
A feared bounty hunter known for her chalk-white skin and built-in comlink antenna, Aurra Sing was an expert sniper and trained assassin who would work for anyone who paid her. After the death of Jango Fett, Aurra trained Boba Fett as a bounty hunter, teaching him the skills -- and the ruthlessness -- that he would need in pursuing his deadly profession.
Battle Droid
Rather than use flesh-and-blood warriors, the Separatists prefer mindlessly loyal soldiers that are easily controlled. The soulless ranks of their armies are dominated by tall, thin B1 battle droids built as mechanical imitations of their Geonosian designers. Battle droids can be controlled by centralized command centers such as the Trade Federation’s enormous Droid Control Ships, or programmed for independent action. They often suffer programming glitches that manifest as personality quirks. Battle droids are dim-witted and no match for clone troopers or Jedi, but they weren’t designed to be smart – they were designed to overwhelm Republic civilians through sheer numbers, something they do very effectively.
Ben Quadinaros
The pudgy, comic-faced Ben Quadinaros was a rookie Podracer who claimed he came from the mysterious Tund system. He competed in the Boonta Eve Podrace that saw the liberation of Anakin Skywalker from slavery. Ben was largely inexperienced, and was quite terrified of the Boonta race. At the start of the race, his engines wouldn't even ignite. It was not until most of his competitors were already heading towards their second lap that his four engines did light -- just as his power couplings shorted, sending the rockets flying about the arena.
Bib Fortuna
As the former majordomo to the late Jabba the Hutt, the scheming Bib Fortuna seized power after his master's demise and attempted to control the criminal underworld on Tatooine. For decades, those attempting to do business with Jabba the Hutt first needed to maneuver past the Twi'lek, an ever-present attendant who often hovered near Jabba's ear, offering advice and feeding his boss information. Fortuna followed the rules of protocol in the Hutt's court (such as they were), and spoke only in Huttese, though he understood other tongues.
Bith
Large headed aliens with a knack for science and music, the Bith were a peaceful, intelligent race. Hailing from Bith, they participated in Galactic politics and remained loyal to the Republic in the Clone Wars conflict. Perhaps the most famous Biths in the galaxy are Figrin Da’n and the Modal Nodes.
Databank: Attack of the Clones
AA-9 Coruscant freighter
In the days leading up to the Clone Wars, these ships were transports favored by refugees trying to escape Coruscant since travelers had no need to register themselves. It was for that reason that Jedi Master Mace Windu suggested this method of transportation to then-padawan Anakin Skywalker when he was escorting Senator Amidala back to Naboo after an attempt on her life. The ships were outfitted with everything needed to carry a massive amount of people of various species across the galaxy, including cafeterias and various servant droids.
Aayla Secura
With an athletic build, an exotic beauty, and blue skin, Aayla Secura stood out among the many faces of the Jedi ranks. A cunning warrior and Jedi Knight during the rise of the Clone Wars, Aayla fought alongside Clone Commander Bly on many exotic battlefields. Having mastered the emotional detachment necessary in the Jedi Order, she always tried to pass on what she had learned to others. Aayla was killed, along with many other Jedi Generals, when her troops turned on her in reaction to Supreme Chancellor Palpatine’s broadcast of Order 66.
Acklay
A surprisingly agile fury of sharp claws and pointed fangs, the vicious acklay was one of the three arena creatures unleashed in the Geonosian execution arena, dispatched to kill Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Geonosian picadors steered the acklay toward Obi-Wan, who was able to outmaneuver the beast. A clumsy yet powerful strike from one of its claws sheered the chains that bound Kenobi. The beast continued to pursue the Jedi Knight, rending large holes in the hard-packed sand with its vicious stabs. It even shrugged off a pike attack, chomping through the offending polearm with bestial rage.
Adi Gallia
Agen Kolar
A Zabrak Jedi Master, Agen Kolar was part of the Jedi strike team assembled by Mace Windu to rescue Obi-Wan Kenobi and other hostages taken by the Separatists on Geonosis. Kolar displayed his renowned skill with a lightsaber during the battle in the Geonosian arena, though his young Padawan died during the fighting. In the final days of the Clone Wars, Windu turned to Kolar again, calling on him, Saesee Tiin and Kit Fisto to arrest Supreme Chancellor Palpatine. Confronted by the Jedi, Palpatine threw off his guise and revealed himself as Darth Sidious. He ignited his crimson-bladed lightsaber and struck down Kolar.
Anakin Skywalker
Ask Aak
Ask Aak was the Gran senator representing Malastare during the crisis that led to the Clone Wars. As a member of Chancellor Palpatine’s inner-circle, he was privy to many of the meetings and decisions that allowed the Republic to take military action against the secessionists threatening to leave the Republic. He was a strong proponent of this action, but allowed Representative Binks to advance the military creation act.
Asteroid Field
Asteroid fields, consisting of asteroid clusters of varying size, can be found throughout the galaxy, including the Hoth system. Due to their unpredictability, asteroid fields are near impossible to navigate in a starship. However, certain creatures have been known to live on or inside the rocks themselves, and bases like Fort Anaxes have been built on larger masses.
Astromech Droid
AT-TE Walker
The principal battle tank of the Grand Army of the Republic, the All Terrain Tactical Enforcer features six articulated legs for propulsion. The legs are low to the ground, which reduces the walker's top speed but does provide it with increased stability. The body of the walker consists of two armored halves connected by a flexible sleeve that increases its mobility on the field. The walker is truly all terrain, able to climb sheer surfaces and survive in the vacuum of outer space. The front of the walker is lined with four ball-turret laser cannons, while a single heavy projectile cannon is turret-mounted on the vehicle's dorsal surface. Its rear fire arc is protected by a pair of laser cannon turrets. Though the walker's armor can easily deflect small arms fire, tanksmasher rockets can pierce an AT-TE's armor and destroy its complex propulsion mechanisms.
Bail Organa
A member of Alderaan's royal family and the planet's representative to the Republic Senate since the time of the Clone Wars, Bail Organa earned respect on Coruscant for his honesty and his commitment to justice. Prior to the fall of the Republic, Bail served alongside Senator Padmé Amidala as a member of Chancellor Palpatine's Loyalist Committee. The two became close friends, and recruited like-minded allies to prevent Palpatine's alarming grabs for power. At the end of the war, Bail Organa adopted Padmé's daughter Leia and raised her as an Alderaanian princess. While representing Alderaan in the Imperial Senate, he continued to work secretly with allies such as Mon Mothma and Ahsoka Tano to assist rebel cells scattered across the galaxy, working towards the day that a unified Rebellion could emerge.
Databank: Revenge of the Sith
AAT Battle Tank
Aayla Secura
Agen Kolar
Alderaan
If ever one needed an example of the irredeemable evil of the Empire, look no further than the shattered remains of Alderaan. A peaceful world of lush valleys and snow-capped mountains, Alderaan was once regarded for its natural beauty, its tranquility, and the sophistication of its arts and culture. Before the Imperial uprising, Alderaan was represented in the waning days of the Republic by such venerated politicians as Bail Organa. In fact, Alderaan was one of the earliest supporters of the Alliance to Restore the Republic, though its officials prudently kept all ties to the Rebellion secret. Despite such discretion, the Empire knew it to be a haven of rebel activity, making it a target of reprisal as soon as the Death Star was operational.
Alderaan Cruiser
Both Bail Organa and his adoptive daughter, Princess Leia, used their position in the Senate to benefit their heartfelt causes of freedom and to aid those that desperately needed it in war-weary times. Their consular vessels were afforded diplomatic immunity due to their ambassadorial status, and frequently ran mercy missions into dangerous territory. Bail's vessels of choice ranged from a streamlined diplomatic cruiser to the more rugged, war-ready Tantive IV that served as his transport to Toydaria during the Clone Wars. Alderaan cruisers were a key part of the rebel task force that rescued Kanan Jarrus from Mustafar, marking an escalation of anti-Imperial activities in the Outer Rim.
Anakin Skywalker
Appo
A clone trooper in Republic service, Appo took part in a number of critical battles during the fight against the Separatists. As a sergeant, he served under General Pong Krell on Umbara, and saw firsthand Krell’s willingness to throw away the lives of his troops. In the final days of the war Appo accompanied Anakin Skywalker to Coruscant’s Jedi Temple as part of Order 66. When Senator Bail Organa arrived during the aftermath of the Temple attack, Appo told him of the “Jedi rebellion” and ordered him to leave the area.
ARC-170 Starfighter
Protecting the skies over Republic worlds were specialized clone fighter forces flying the latest in starfighter technology. The ARC-170 fighter was a bulky, aggressive ship covered with weapons. Three clone trooper pilots operated this advanced combat craft, with a pilot handling the flight maneuvers, a copilot operating the laser cannons mounted on the ship's wide wings, and a tailgunner operating the dorsal rear-facing cannon. The fighter also carried an astromech droid for onboard repairs.
Astromech Droid
AT-RT Walker
While clone troopers were best deployed in large numbers, articulated battlefield armor such as this Republic scout walker transformed a single clone trooper into a formidable anti-infantry unit. Designed primarily as a reconnaissance vehicle, this two-legged open-cockpit walker is nonetheless swift and heavily armed, letting a clone trooper cut through battle droids easily. It was employed in such campaigns as the Battle of Kashyyyk. It was the precursor to the All Terrain Scout Transport seen during the Galactic Civil War.
AT-TE Walker
