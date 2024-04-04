Databank: The Bad Batch
hovering pram
A hovering pram serves many functions. Whether shielding a youngster with a special screen, protecting it from prying eyes and the atrocities of the world beyond, or coasting peacefully to the next destination, the device is a valuable tool for guardians with children too young to protect themselves.
MEL
Phee Genoa’s droid companion MEL has seen many upgrades over the years. Much more than a simple power droid, MEL-221 accompanied the pirate on countless expeditions before a particularly dangerous expedition to Skara Nal ended their partnership. Afterward, Phee downloads the droid’s saved databanks into a new power droid body, redesignating the droid MEL-222.
Tech's goggles
Just one component in his enviable collection of technological tools and gadgets, Tech’s goggles remain after he’s gone. On the Marauder, the gear that once gave Tech his nickname is a reminder of what the Bad Batch has sacrificed in the age of the Empire. But housed in the Pabu Archium, Tech’s goggles take on the significance of a historical artifact and a treasure preserved, part of a monument not just to the clone but to cultures from across the galaxy.
Lyana
Like Omega, Lyana Hazard is a young girl curious about the galaxy and enthralled by Phee Genoa, who is also her aunt. The daughter of the Mayor of Pabu, Lyana welcomes Omega and her own family of refugees to the humble island and shows her and the rest of the Bad Batch a simple way of life away from the frontlines of conflict.
Pabu
On the small planet of Pabu, Phee Genoa and other refugees from across the galaxy make their home on an island village surrounded by a sapphire sea. An oasis in a troubled galaxy, the hidden sanctuary provides a peaceful respite for Omega and the rest of Clone Force 99 after they cut ties with Cid. Together, the villagers endure natural disasters and rebuild their home. But it’s only a matter of time before the Empire arrives at their doorstep.