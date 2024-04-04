Just one component in his enviable collection of technological tools and gadgets, Tech’s goggles remain after he’s gone. On the Marauder, the gear that once gave Tech his nickname is a reminder of what the Bad Batch has sacrificed in the age of the Empire. But housed in the Pabu Archium, Tech’s goggles take on the significance of a historical artifact and a treasure preserved, part of a monument not just to the clone but to cultures from across the galaxy.