Avon Starros
Avon Starros, a brilliant young inventor, doesn’t let the Nihil, or problems with her mother, get her down. If Avon can’t build something to solve a problem, she uses her slicing abilities to find a weakness in the system standing in her way. Avon’s mother, Ghirra Starros, a former Hosnian Prime senator now working for the Nihil, ensured her daughter safely escaped Starlight Beacon's destruction. Now living in the Occlusion Zone, Avon has engineered a plan to find a Jedi friend, reunite with her droid J-6, and exact revenge on the Nihil.
Appearances
Dimensions
Height: 1.52m
species
Human